Sonia Gandhi seeks detailed report on Rajasthan crisis

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday sought detailed report on the drama in party-ruled Rajasthan, where a number of MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, came out in open revolt, from state in charge Ajay Maken.

A meeting on Rajasthan was held at Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence with Ajay Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present.

Both Maken and Kharge, who were in Jaipur on Sunday, briefed her about the sequence of events in the state.

“I have briefed Congress President… she has sought a detailed report which I will send to her..,” Maken told media persons after the meeting.

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.

