Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar Jail to meet D.K. Shivakumar

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning visited party leader D.K. Shivakumar at the Tihar Jail here. She was accompanied by party General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on September 3. His bail plea is pending with the court and the ED probe is underway.

A Congress strongman from Karnataka, Shivakumar was instrumental in the formation of the state’s last Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress coalition government.

Last month, Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh had visited former Finance minister P. Chidambaram at the Tihar Jail. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX Media case.

