Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s personal secretary PP Madhavan has been booked for allegedly raping a Dalit woman in the national capital, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Harsh Wardhan said a complaint was received at Uttam Nagar police station on June 25.

Accordingly, a case was registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

So far no arrest has been made into the case. “We are investigating the allegations levelled by the victim woman,” the DCP said.

The police did not reveal the name of the accused, however, informed that he is a 71-year-old person and working as a PS to senior political leader.

However, as per the FIR registered at the Uttam Nagar police station, accessed by IANS, the woman has alleged that she was raped by Madhavan on the pretext of marriage and job.

The woman in her complaint said that she used to accompany her husband to the Congress office in Delhi where her husband worked in installation of hoardings.

She said that her husband died in 2020 after which she several times went to the Congress office for a job and finally met Madhavan there, who promised to employ her and a few days later took her interview.

“He became more friendly with me and told me that he is a divorcee and would like to marry me. Even I said yes as I was also alone and devastated,” the FIR copy written in Hindi read.

The woman alleged that she was raped in the month of February and later learnt that Madhavan is still married.

“He also told me once to get into a physical relationship with some other man,” she alleged.

The woman also alleged that she was threatened with dire consequences after she was repeatedly calling the accused.

