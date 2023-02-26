INDIA

Sonia hasn’t retired but will guide the party: Alka Lamba

After Sonia Gandhi said that her ‘innings has ended’, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba on Sunday said that she has not retired, but will continue to bless and guide.

Lamba speaking in the plenary said, “I had a chance to speak with Sonia Gandhi ji for two minutes. Madam, your comment yesterday was interpreted as taking retirement from politics. I am happy to share that Sonia ji told me that we will continue to get her blessings and guidance in future”.

Lamba said that this is to inform the delegates and the nation that Sonia Gandhi is not retiring from politics.

“Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said Sonia Gandhi while addressing the party’s 85th Plenary session in Raipur on Saturday.

She said that the Yatra has come as a turning point for Congress. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality, she added.

“It (Yatra) has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the public through mass contact program. It has shown us that the Congress stands with the people and is ready to fight for them,” said Gandhi while congratulating the party workers for working hard for the Yatra.

Gandhi thanked all leaders, and the people of the country for participation in the Yatra and love and the support. “I especially thank Rahul ji whose determination and leadership was crucial in the Yatra’s success,” she said.

20230226-122006

