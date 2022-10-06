INDIA

Sonia joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Rahul Gandhi -led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district of Karnataka.

The party workers and leaders were looking forward to the top leader’s participation, seeing it as a morale booster for the workers which will improve the party’s prospects in the state.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mandya district after the break of two days in view of Vijayadashami and Dussehra festivals.

Former opposition leader of Rajyasabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to join Bharat Jodi Yatra.

Sonia Gandhi will be joining the padyatra briefly between Pandavapura and Nagamangala towns. She had arrived in Mysuru on Monday and had put up in a resort near the backwaters of Kabini.

The Yatra in Karnataka has been successful in getting good response prompting the ruling BJP to plan a series of tours and conventions across the state to counter the padayatra.

This morning, it started from Pandavapura and is slated to end at Chowdenahalli Gate in Mandya district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered day seven, has been scheduled for 21 days during which it will cover 511 kilometres.

After covering Chamarajanagar, Mysuru districts, the yatra entered Mandya district.

20221006-100005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parl Standing Committee to study jewellery hallmarking, edible oil

    BlockFi, Crypto.com lay off hundreds as digital coins crash

    Fake stamp paper racket busted, 11 arrested by K’taka police

    SMP, Kolkata aims towards improved infrastructure for greater productivity