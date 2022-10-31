INDIA

Sonia, Kharge pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

NewsWire
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered their homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984 at her residence in Safdarjung Road.

Later, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi paid tributes at the Indira Gandhi memorial also.

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes at Bharat Jodo Yatra. “54th day of #BharatJodoYatra began at Shadnagar at 530am. Bharat Yatris paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel & Indira Gandhi, and then observed 2 minute silence in memory of those who died in the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy in Gujarat,” Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Indira Gandhi was killed by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh at the height of insurgency in Punjab and aftermath of Operation Blue Star. The operation was carried out to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple of Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab.

Indira Gandhi was prime Minister of the country from 1966 to 1977 and then from 1980 till her death in 1984.

