Sonia, Kharge pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary here.

Kharge offered floral tributes to the former Prime Minister here at the Veer Bhoomi.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi also offered floral tributes to the former Prime Minister, who was assassinated on May 21, 1991.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and shared a video of his father.

He said, “Papa, you are always with me, in inspiration and in my memories.”

Remembering the former Prime Minister, Congress from its official Twitter handle said, “India is an old country but a young nation… I dream of India – strong, independent, self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.” Rajiv Gandhi’s words continue to resonate with all of us. The 21st-century India owes many of her accomplishments to this far-sighted leader, who not only propelled the nation towards progress and modernization but also strengthened the roots of our democratic and secular ethos.”

“On his death anniversary, we remember Rajiv ji, who devoted his life to defending the true character of India – united and tolerant – and ultimately gave his life for this dream,” the party said.

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, and he represented Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

His death anniversary is observed as the National Anti-Terrorism Day.

He was the youngest prime minister of India who came into power at 40.

20230521-091403

