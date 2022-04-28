Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has started meeting party leaders individually for feedback on organisational matters.

On Thursday, she met former minister Jagdish Tytler and Jharkhand State President Rajesh Thakur.

In the last two days, the party has appointed state presidents in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. There are talks of replacing other state presidents and galvanising the state units.

While Jharkhand state president was appointed less than a year ago, Delhi needs deliberations as the party wants to activate the state unit ahead of the Municipal elections.

In Delhi, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit, a two-time MP, is upset with the party for sidelining him after he signed a letter to Sonia on party reforms.

Meanwhile, the party is facing internal trouble in Haryana as Kuldeep Bishnoi has made his unhappiness public and sought a reply from Rahul Gandhi.

The Adampur MLA seems to be upset after the Congress announced a new state body in the state and appointed Udaibhan a leader close to Bhupinder Singh Hooda as state President.

Responding to his supporters’ messages, Bishnoi tweeted in Hindi: “I am touched by

immense love. Like you, even I am also very angry. But I request everyone that unless I seek an answer from Rahul ji, we do not have to take any step.”

Bishnoi was one of the top claimants of the top post in Haryana and was assured of either state President post or that of LoP but Hooda played spoiler. Bishnoi had met Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi but the decision went in the favour of Hooda camp.

The Congress has started preparing for the state elections in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls but before that, it is taking feedback of the important leaders of the states concerned.

