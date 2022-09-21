INDIA

Sonia not to endorse anyone for Cong Prez polls: Sources

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is most likely to contest the poll to elect the next Congress President scheduled to held on October 17, met interim party chief Sonia Gandhi here on Wednesday.

In the meeting which lasted for nearly two hours, sources said Sonia Gandhi asserted that the polls will be fair and she will not endorse any candidate.

The sources said that the issue of Rajasthan in the event of Gehlot joining national politics was also discussed, but their is no official word on it yet.

Gehlot is tipped to file his nomination next week for the Congress President’s post; however, he is reportedly reluctant to leave the Chief Minister’s chair in Rajasthan.

Gehlot, who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday morning, had told the media ahead of the meeting that he will not back out from any responsibility.

“I will not back out from any responsibility and will serve the party wherever and in whichever capacity I am required in this hour of crisis,” he said.

However, Gehlot also said that the party wants Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next Congress President.

Gehlot also dropped hint that he can manage the posts of both the party chief and Chief Minister of Rajasthan simultaneously.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said he is not aspiring for any post, but wants to work towards ousting the ‘fascist’ BJP government.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday arrived at the AICC office here to check the delegates’ list ahead of the issuance of notification for the Congress presidential polls, as he is also expected to file his nomination for the top post next week.

20220921-231403

