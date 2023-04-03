INDIA

Sonia, Priyanka meet Rahul ahead of filing appeal in Surat court

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of an appeal to be filed in the Surat Court on Monday, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s residence here.

The party is planning to make a show of its strength. Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and senior leaders of the party are going to Surat to accompany Rahul Gandhi during the filing of appeal against his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi will be present in a court in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday when the appeal is filed against his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case. The party workers and leaders will also reach there.

The legal team has done all the preparation for the appeal, party sources said.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case and sentenced to two years jail, following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

