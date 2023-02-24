INDIA

Sonia, Rahul arrive in Raipur for Congress plenary

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Raipur to attend the party’s plenary session.

Both leaders skipped the steering committee meeting which decided not to hold the Congress Working Committee (CWC) elections and announced to amend the party’s constitution to give life-long membership to former presidents and prime ministers in the CWC.

Congress will amend 16 articles and 32 rules in the party’s constitution, and one of them is on appointing a former Congress President and a former Prime Minister as the Congress working committee members.

The proposal, if passed, will enable Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to become the CWC members, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also be included in the party’s top decision making body.

In the steering committee held this morning here, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was empowered to constitute the new CWC.

Sources said Ajay Maken and Digvijaya Singh were in the favour of CWC elections, adding that there were arguments and counter-arguments on the subject.

Jairam Ramesh, party General Secretary, said, “The decision to authorise the Congress president to constitute the new CWC was unanimous.”

20230224-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India at 5th spot for lowest mobile data prices worldwide: Report

    Idgah Maidan row: BJP all set to celebrate festivals, confrontation feared

    Don’t expect 100% unanimity on Naga talks: Jamir counsels PM, Shah

    Andhra Police come to rescue of Odisha man walking with wife’s...