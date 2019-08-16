Sonia, Rahul greet nation on Parsi new year, Navroz

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people of the Zoroastrian community on the occasion of Navroz.

In a statement, Sonia Gandhi said, “Every new begining is the chance to make most out of it”, she added, while praying that the “coming year may further the spirit of happiness, peace, harmony and brotherhood.”

Rahul Gandhi also took to twitter and wrote, “Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navroz.”

Navroz, the Parsi New Year was celebrated across the world on Saturday. It is popularly referred as Pateti and “Jamshedi Navroz” after the legendary King of Persia Jamshed who started the Parsi calendar. Parsis follow the religion of Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions.

