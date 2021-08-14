Days after the Congress party formed a new team in Assam, party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi met the leaders of the state here on Saturday.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi met with Assam Congress chief Bhupen K. Borah and working presidents, Leader and Deputy Leader of the Assam Congress Legislature party, party secretaries, all Congress MPs from Assam and Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev.

During the interaction, Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar was also present.

The Congress has formed a new team in Assam with Borah and three working presidents — Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Deb Purkayastha and Zakir Hussain Sikdar.

The new team was appointed in the state after the Congress’ second successive loss to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly polls and at a time when its legislators are quitting and joining the ruling dispensation.

–IANS

