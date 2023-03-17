INDIA

Sonia, Rahul participate in protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament premises

Congress Parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday participated in a protest outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament, along with several opposition parties.

Trinamool Congress, however, did not participate in the protest.

The protest began soon after both Houses were adjourned for the day in a standoff over Rahul Gandhi’s “democracy-under-attack” remarks in London.

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge sat on chairs as the MPs protested holding placards and chanting slogans pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Parliamentary proceedings have been washed out during the entire week since the budget session resumed on March 13, after a month-long break, owing to protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy.

