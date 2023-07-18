Former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

After paying respects, Rahul Gandhi consoled the family members of the late senior Congress leader.

The body was kept at the residence of former minister T. John and later it will be taken to Kerala.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and cabinet ministers also paid their respects to the mortal remains of Oommen Chandy.

“Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones,” stated Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge stated, “My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congressman who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala’s progress and the nation’s political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters.”

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal stated that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Oommen Chandy. “He was a visionary CM who left behind a rich legacy of pro-people governance. Under his towering leadership, Kerala reached great heights and he transformed the state through his reformist agenda. His passing is a big loss for the Congress Party and the people of Kerala. I join our entire state in mourning the loss of our guide. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as the Chief Minister of Kerala twice, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Chandy, 79, had not been keeping well for quite some time and was staying in Bengaluru since November last year. He was ailing from throat cancer.

As a mark of respect, the Kerala government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday. Also, a two-day mourning will be observed in the state.Chandy will go down in the history of Kerala Assembly records as the longest-serving legislator in the state.

