Sonia, Rahul praise Narasimha Rao in his birth centenary year

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) On the birth centenary year of late former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, the Congress in Telangana has commenced a year long celebration. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi have also praised Rao who had initiated economic reforms in 1991.

In a message, Sonia Gandhi said: “Rao’s tenure was also marked by number of political, social and foreign policy achievements. He was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities.”

“On this day, India embarked on a bold new path of economic transformation. Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in the era of liberalisation,” Rahul Gandhi said in his message.

“I hope this event will revive interest among our youth to learn about India’s growth story and the remarkable individuals who made this possible,” he said.

Both Sonia and Rahul also congratulated the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for organising a year-long celebration to commemorate the birth centenary of the late Prime Minister.

“On this occasion, we celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India. From joining the Congress party in his teenage years to becoming the Prime Minister of the largest democracy, his remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination. July 24 marks the 29th anniversary of the 1991 budget,” Rahul Gandhi added.

