Sonia, Rahul will go to jail in National Herald case: Subramanian Swamy

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy claimed on Saturday that the Congress top brass, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will go to jail in the National Herald case.

The case was brought by Swamy, who accused the Gandhis of misusing party funds to buy a firm that published the now-defunct National Herald newspaper.

Attending a conclave of law students here, the ace lawyer-turned-politician said, “Today, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. I used to say so many things to Rahul Gandhi but no one sent me to jail.”

When asked if Nitish Kumar will be the prime ministerial candidate of the joint Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Swami said: “Nitish Kumar is my good friend since the JP movement days, but he never said that he is a prime ministerial candidate. I will meet him today and will talk to him in this regard,” Swamy said.

When asked about India becoming the most populous country in the world and should there be a population control act, Swamy said that he does not believe in such an act, adding that population will be under control if economic growth takes place in the country.

“To reduce population growth, we have to increase economic growth 10 per cent per annum,” said Swamy.

When asked about slogans raised in Patna in favour of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad, Swamy said that India is a democratic country and anyone can say anything. However, those who are raising slogans in favour of Atiq Ahmad are only hurting themselves, he said.

