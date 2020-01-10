Sonia says PM misled the nation on CAA, NPR, NRC

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Congres president Sonia Gandhi has said that the Prime Minister and home minister has misled the nation on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the government has let loose a reign of oppression, spreading hatred and trying to divide our people along sectarian lines. There is unprecedented turmoil today, she said.

Speaking in the opposition meet here, Sonia Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister and Home Minister have misled the people. They have contradicted their own statements, and continue with their provocative statements while remaining insensitive to the state suppression and violence.”

“The Constitution is being undermined and the instruments of governance are being misused. Students and the young have in particular been targeted. In several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, large sections of the population are being harassed and attacked,” Sonia Gandhi said.

There have been nation-wide spontaneous protests by the youth supported by citizens from all walks of life. The immediate cause is the CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger, which is now out in the open. The response of the police in UP and Delhi has been shockingly partisan, Sonia Gandhi said in the opposition meet called to discuss the controversial law.

“The nation has watched in horror at the BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU students coming so soon after what happened in Jamia, BHU, Allahabad University and AMU and other institutions of higher learning in other parts of the country. The Modi-Shah Government stands totally exposed for its inability to govern and to provide security to the people. The NRC seems to have back-fired in Assam,” she said.

“The Modi-Shah government is now focussing on the NPR exercise that is scheduled to begin in a few months. Contrary to the assertions of the Home Minister, it is clear that this is being done to lead to a nation-wide NRC.” Sonia added.

Lashing out at the economic policy of the government, Sonia said, “The real issue facing India today is the collapse of economic activity and slowing growth and development affecting all sections of society, especially the poor and disadvantaged, she further said.”

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister have no answers and want to divert the nation’s attention from this grim reality by raising one divisive and polarizing issue after another. It is for us to work together and thwart the designs of this government,” she said.

–IANS

miz/skp/