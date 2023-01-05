Tunisha Sharma had asked Sonia Singh for monetary help and her friend said that she was surprised when the late actress told her that she needed money as she had never made such a demand.

In a conversation with IANS, Sonia shared that Tunisha had asked for Rs 3000 on December 8.

The ‘Kumkum’ actress said: “I have known her for five years but she never asked for any money so it was quite surprising for me, when she called on December 8 and told me that she needed Rs 3000 in cash.”

“I said, ‘you and Sheezan are shooting together, ask him’, and she replied even he doesn’t have one. I don’t know why she needed that money.”

Tunisha reportedly committed suicide on December 24 and her boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by her mother.

Sonia also spoke about Tunisha’s bond with her mother and said: “They shared a very friendly bond and Tunisha never used to hide anything from her mother.”

She also recalled how on December 14, when they met Tunisha shared about her relationship with Sheezan: “I can’t make out at that time about any serious differences between them.”

“However, Tunisha told me that Sheezan doesn’t want to talk about relationships for 24 hours and he wanted some space. Tunisha shared that she will give him that space. I thought these are all minor differences that are there in any relationship,” she concluded.

The Vasai court on December 31 sent Sheezan to 14-day judicial custody after his police custody ended.

