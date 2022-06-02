INDIA

Sonia tests Covid positive, will appear before ED on June 8

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

“Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid positive. Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive”, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet.

He said in the subsequent tweet that Sonia Gandhi has isolated herself as per medical advice. “As a large number of Congressmen & women & well wishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes”, he said.

The report of Gandhi testing positive for Covid infection has come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8.

Surjewala, however, said in another tweet that the Congress president will appear before the ED on June 8, as informed earlier.

