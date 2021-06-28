After the sudden demise of former minister Indira Hridyesh, Congress MLAs met in New Delhi on Monday and unanimously decided to authorise party chief Sonia Gandhi to appoint the Uttarakhand Legislative Party leader.

Devendra Yadav, Congress State Incharge, said in a tweet, “Held a meeting of @INCUttarakhand Legislative Party to decide the new CLP leader for the state after the sudden demise of #IndiraHridyesh ji. It was unanimously decided to request Hon’ble @INCIndia President #SmtSoniaGandhi Ji to decide the same.”

Congress deputy leader Karan Mahara is said to be the frontrunner in the race as the state goes for polls early next year and Congress is trying to balance caste equations in the state. Hridyesh was a Brahmin and a very senior leader while the party wants to appoint a new PCC president – either a Brahmin or a Dalit.

–IANS

