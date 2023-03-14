ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Soniye Je’ from ‘Gumraah’ starring Aditya Roy Kapur has slow growing synthpop vibe

NewsWire
0
0

The song ‘Soniye Je’ from the criminal thriller film ‘Gumraah’ hit the airwaves on Tuesday.

The music video which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, has its music composed by Vishal Mishra. Vishal also serves as the lyricist and singer on the song.

The track has been programmed in the genre of synthpop with choreography by Aadil Sheikh.

The music video is in line with the sound texture of the synthpop and features a neon colour palette in prominence.

Talking about ‘Gumraah’, the film will showcase Aditya playing a double role, while Mrunal Thakur will play a cop in the film.

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen for the first time in the film.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

‘Gumraah’ will land in cinemas on April 7.

20230314-202403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Awkwafina was officially the first actor to be cast in ‘Shang-Chi’

    Adivi Sesh’s pan-India movie ‘Major’ slated for May 27 release

    Pratik Gandhi: I take my decision based on my gut feeling

    Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ wedding sequence