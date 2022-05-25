Sonnalli Seygall is hailed among the fittest actors in Bollywood and the actress confesses that she shares a very deep connection with food.

Given how fit and toned the ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ actress looks, it might be hard for anyone to believe that she is actually a foodie.

Speaking about the same in an interview with HT, the actress narrated a hilarious incident when she visited a friend’s house who assumed that she doesn’t eat regular food and only survives on salads.

Speaking about it, Sonnalli said, “Once I had the funniest incident. I was invited for lunch by one of my friends, rather a new friend. She told me ‘My mom has cooked for you please come.’ I went without having my food because of course when someone invites you over you, don’t eat from your house and go. I went straight to her place from my workout class. They served me carrot juice, shots made out of ginger and herbs, and different types of salad. I had all that and I was waiting for the main course. Then I realised that lunch was over. Turns out they ate daal chawal before me. Their reaction was ‘But you must not eat dal chawal na’. I told them to give me whatever they ate.”

The actress further added, “They assumed that I don’t eat food or carbs, it amuses me and makes me sad at the same time. People have such wrong ideas about food and diet. Hence, I have started vlogging about fitness and health.” Sonnalli has recently made her YouTube debut.

The 33-year-old actress keeps inspiring her fans with her fitness mantras much like other Bollywood celebrities and fitness enthusiasts like Alia Bhat, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty and others who also vlog regularly.

Speaking about her inspiration to share her fitness story, Sonnalli said, “As an actor, I believed that I must create content and put myself out there. So, if I am not being offered a film for two months what do I do? I have to create opportunities for myself, apart from those already given to me. This is my whole idea. I have a lot of information about health, Ayurveda and fitness in general.” Sonnalli Seygall will soon be seen in the movie, ‘Noorani Chehre’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.