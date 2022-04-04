ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonnalli Seygall says working with Nawaz is like an acting class

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who finished shooting for the upcoming film ‘Noorani Chehra’ along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon, said the whole experience of working with Nawaz changed her approach towards acting.

Talking about the film, Sonnalli said, “It was amazing working with Nawaz, Jassie and Nupur. I had a blast actually as it was a super fun cast and crew. I was really looking forward to working with Nawazuddin and when it finally happened, it was almost like going to an acting school for me.

“Just watching him do these scenes and bringing his own flavour to them, wondering how he does it, was just wonderful. Most of my scenes in the film are with Nawaz and as an artiste, it was just amazing for me to have that sort of an investment and the give and take in the scene from him.”

The film is directed by Navaniat Singh.

Sonnalli who recently appeared in the Sunny Leone-starrer web series ‘Anamika’ mentioned that her character in the upcoming film is something that she has never attempted before.

“My look is very different as well as I play a well-educated Muslim girl from a small town. I started shooting for it in February in Ghaziabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. People will see me in a different avatar altogether,” said the actress, known for playing a pivotal part in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.

