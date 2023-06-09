Newly-wed Sonnalli Seyggal and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for friends and loved ones here on Thursday night.

Several celebrities from the world of cinema, television and OTT, notably film director Luv Ranjan and comedienne Sumona Chakraborty to Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrat Bharuka, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Varun Sharna, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Vardhan Puri, and Raai Laxmi, attended the reception.

Sonnalli looked regal in a shimmery silver lehenga; Ashesh opted for a black and white ensemble. The duo are literally glowing in the pictures.

The duo exchanged their vows at a gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday.

For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with a pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery. Ashesh appeared in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. After appearing in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, she was featured in films such as ‘High Jack’, ‘Ishq Da Rog’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’.

Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in the Miss India World competition.

