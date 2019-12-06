Sonowal appeals for peace amid tension in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and calm as violent protests continued to break out in most parts of the state over several days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

“I assure the people of Assam full protection to ensure their idenitity as a whole,” Sonowal said in a statement here.

He urged the people of the state “to please come forward and create a situation of peace and tranquility”.

“I hope the people will consider this appeal sensibly,” he said.

The entire region of northeast, especially Assam, has been witnessing violent protests ever since the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight.

The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet services in Assam has been suspended for another 48 hours.

–IANS

ksk-pgh/