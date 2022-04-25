INDIA

Sonowal inaugurates Odisha’s first riverine jetty

NewsWire
0
20

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday inaugurated Odisha’s first riverine jetty at Paradip.

Sonowal, who was on a two-day visit to port town Paradip, inaugurated the IFFCO riverine jetty and flagged-off the cargo barge at the port in Odisha.

“As a first, we mark the linking of Mahanadi river to the Bay of Bengal, taking another step in our endeavour to join coastal and inland waterways,” he said in a tweet.

With the merger of inland waterways of Mahanadi with coastal water of the Bay of Bengal via Paradip port, a huge potential for development has been created,” said Sonowal.

Under Maritime vision 2030, the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) will become a mega port and for this, employees as well as stakeholders including exporters and importers will have to play a crucial role, he said.

Paradip is going to become one of Asia’s prominent industrial hubs as the Central government decided to execute large infrastructure projects of around Rs 10,000 crore, the minister said.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has started the riverine jetty to explore the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport. The riverine jetty will open up a new dimension to the transport sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system.

The jetty was conceptualized by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL). Currently, the jetty can accommodate vessels up to 2200 Deadweight tonnage (DWT).

It plans to develop and expand the facilities to accommodate larger vessels, which can directly cater to the neighbouring countries, officials said.

“OSL believes that Odisha’s vast river network offers ample opportunities for the trade and commerce in the state which would not only help ease congestion on roads but also reduce carbon footprint, making it one of the most eco-friendly ways of transportation,” said Mahimananda Mishra, CMD of OSL Group, on this occasion.

20220425-211601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Posters against Cong veteran Oommen Chandy appear at his home turf

    Haryana to have real-time data on oxygen beds, ventilators

    Ahead of civic polls, BJP in K’taka to announce Rs 6K...

    ‘Stop losing cool’, Cong rebuts Nadda’s charge on PM security breach