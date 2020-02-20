Sonowal to launch Rs 710 crore Assam Darshan scheme on Monday

Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) The Assam government will launch the Rs 710 crore Assam Darshan scheme, aimed at infrastructure upgradation of religious places, on February 24, a senior minister said here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will formally launch the scheme by giving grants to the representatives of the religious institutions at a function on Monday.

Under the programme, Rs 10 lakh each will be handed over to 915 religious institutions or places of spiritual tourism.

They include 459 temples, 186 ‘satras’ (Vaishnav monasteries), 123 namghars (prayer and community halls), 47 mosques and 27 churches , the minister said.

Besides, the government will dole out an additional amount of Rs 2 lakh to 74 ‘devalayas’ or places of worship, which had earlier received land from the erstwhile Ahom rulers.

Sarma said the second phase of the scheme would entail promotion of 316 tourist destinations and picnic spots.

–IANS

ssp/rt