Sonu Nigam manhandled in Mumbai during performance

Popular singer Sonu Nigam on Monday was manhandled allegedly by the members of Shiv Sena (UBT) amid a performance in the Chembur area here.

According to media reports, Nigam was performing when the son of a local MLA, reportedly associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) misbehaved with the ‘Abhi mujhme kahin’ singer’s manager.

The alleged person asked the singer’s manager to get off the stage and when Nigam was getting, and ended up pushing the singer.

According to reports, the individual also pushed Nigam’s friend, and both have suffered injuries.

A video on social media is doing the rounds where an individual is seen pushing Nigam and his friend.

