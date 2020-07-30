I Believe Music: Sonu Nigam to release new single under own label

Singer Sonu Nigam unveiled his music label on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday.

The singer will release his new single, “Rudhrashtakam”, under his label, I Believe Music, on July 31. The song marks his return to the spiritual genre.

A source close to the singer, Parthiv Haryani said that Morari Bapu’s son assisted Sonu Nigam to conceptualize and curate the track. He also added that the Stotra was an ideal track to start Sonu Nigam’s new venture and thus Rudhrashtakam will be the first song under the I Believe music label.