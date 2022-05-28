Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came forward for the surgery of a two and a half years old minor girl who is having four additional legs and hands.

The patient, Seema, a native of Bihar’s Nawada district has been having physical disorder since her birth. On Friday, her mother went to the SDO office to urge district officials for medical assistance for her kid.

An onlooker made a video of Seema and uploaded it on social media. Seeing her video, Sonu Sood who is known for social service immediately came forward and arranged medical assistance for Seema.

While uploading a photograph of Seema recieving the treatment on his official twitter handle, he wrote in Hindi: “Tension Mat Lijiye, Elaj Suru Karwa Diya Hai. Bas Dua Kariyega (Don’t get worried, have got the treatment started. Just pray to god).”

Earlier, Sonu Sood came forward to help a 10-year-old handicapped girl from Bihar’s Jamui named Seema and Sonu Kumar of Nalanda, who interacted with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and complained about the lapses in his school. Sonu Sood helped him in getting admission in a private school.

