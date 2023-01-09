ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Sonu Sood feels ‘humbled’ as Army calls him ‘real hero’

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood said that he is humbled by the appreciation he received from the Indian Army.

Sonu took to Instagram where he shared a slew of pictures of jawans in snow-capped mountains with “Real Hero Sonu Sood” written by hand in snow.

Overwhelmed with love, Sonu captioned the image: “Somewhere in Himalayas.”

“These pictures made my day. Humbled. My InspirationaIndian Army #indianarmy #himalaya.”

Sonu is known for helping those in need. From helping migrant workers during the Covid wave to medical arrangements amid the devastating pandemic, his work did not get unnoticed.

In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the pandemic.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Shamshera’.

After ‘Fateh’, he will begin work on another movie ‘Kisaan’.

