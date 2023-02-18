ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has shared how Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) has helped the actors explore opportunities in regional cinema and opened new avenues for them.

He said: “Actors, no matter which industry they belong to, have one thing in common – the opportunities that came their way after participating in the Celebrity Cricket League.”

The 49-year-old actor and philanthropist has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films and has given several hits like ‘Yuva’, ‘Athadu’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Ashok’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Kandireega’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Kurukshetra’.

He added: “When actors from different industries started playing together, they not only bonded together but the tournament also opened doors for them to newer opportunities, as some of them started receiving offers from other film industries across India.”

“That’s the beauty of CCL, it creates an environment where actors can come together and not only showcase their cricketing skills but also explore new avenues in their careers,” he concluded.

The sportainment event will have eight teams and will be held in different cities.

Sonu will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jishu Sengupta, Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Sudheer Babu, and Jiiva to promote the CCL which will begin from February 18.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

