Sonu Sood-starrer action thriller ‘Fateh’ to go on floors in 2023

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has opened up about his action thriller film ‘Fateh’, which will go on floors in 2023.

Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab, and a special international crew will be flown in from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences.

Sood (49) has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, delivering several hits like ‘Yuva’, ‘Athadu’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Kandireega’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Kurukshetra’, among others.

Speaking about his excitement for the coming year and his new film, the actor-philanthropist said: “2023 gets a start on an action note with ‘Fateh’ and I’m looking forward to the schedule. It’s going to be tedious, but super worth it. I’m also looking forward to mastering some never seen before high octane action scenes.”

Starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

20221228-215403

