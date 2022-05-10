Over the past few years, and especially since the advent of the pandemic, actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic efforts have really come to the fore.

He was the first in line to help several stranded workers across india to reach their homes when the sudden lockdown was implemented in 2020. He provides healthcare for the needy and has been actively reaching out and making many lives better.

Because of his relentless efforts the actor has been on the receiving end of praises and accolades.

Sonu Sood was recently interviewed by The Man Magazine and during the course of the interview he spoke about how he manages to accomplish his charitable ventures.

Speaking about how he manages his charitable activities, the actor said, “For my last few endorsements, all the money that I have earned, I have asked them to give it to charity. Sometimes they give it directly to a school or hospital, sometimes they route it through our charity-we are open to anything.”

He also went on to share an example of how he convinces brands to help him in his endeavors, Sood said, “I will give you a small example: A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs. So, I said that I’ll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost Rs. 12 crores in value. As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries. That’s the magic of connecting the right dots. People come to you and say how can we help, and we find a way.”

Sonu Sood has no plans to slow down on his philanthropic work, nor does he want to slow down on the work front. He will soon be seen playing the role of Chanbardai in Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Prithviraj’. He will also be seen in the Tamil movie, ‘Thamezharasan’, which has been directed by Babu Yogeswaran and stars Suresh Gopi and Vijay Antony.