SCI-TECHWORLD

Sony acquires gaming company Haven Studios

By NewsWire
0
0

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed its plan to acquire Canadian game development outfit Haven Entertainment Studios. Haven Studios was founded by Jade Raymond, co-creator of Assassin’s Creed and former head of Stadia Games and Entertainment.

“We were inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways. We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation,” Hermen Hulst Head of PlayStation Studios said in a statement.

With this, Sony now has a team of game developers in Canada. Canada is one of the biggest producers of AAA games in the world.

“As a SIE first-party studio, we will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world’s most renowned development teams, including studios like Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Insomniac Games, the creators of games that have inspired us as players and developers for years,” Jade Raymond CEO and Founder, Haven Studios noted.

Raymond also said that Haven Studios’ first new IP is on track to deliver an AAA multiplayer experience that delivers a world focused on “freedom, thrill, and playfulness”. Surprisingly, the price Sony paid for Haven was not revealed.

20220322-104006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Covid pandemic significantly impacted climate change efforts: WHO

Google Pixel 6A likely to launch in May

Call of Duty to feature ‘new Warzone experience’ soon

Ukraine creates ‘IT army’ to hack Russian websites