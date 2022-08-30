SCI-TECHWORLD

Sony acquires Savage Game Studios, to bring new PS Studios Mobile Division

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced that it has acquired mobile game developer Savage Game Studios without disclosing the financial terms of the deal.

Savage Game Studios will join a new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which will operate independently from the company’s console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.

“Today, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, a hugely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by players around the world,” the company said in a blogpost.

“We share their tireless ambition to innovate, along with a continued drive to expand our audience and bring PlayStation to more people than ever before, making them a perfect fit to join PlayStation Studios,” it added.

Michail Katkoff, CEO and co-founder of Savage Game Studios said their guiding vision was a creative space where experimentation and taking risks were not warily avoided, but rather eagerly embraced.

“We have all worked at big studios and while we respect the advantages of ample resources, we wanted to stay small and nimble so we could call our own shots,” Katkoff said.

“We made this deal because we believe that PlayStation Studios’ leadership respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed, and because they too are not afraid to take chances,” he added.

20220830-090204

