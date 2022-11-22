BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Sony, Honda may set PS5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

NewsWire
0
0

Sony Group and Honda Motor are reportedly mulling to fit a PS5 into their upcoming entertainment-focused electric vehicle (EV).

According to Sony Honda Mobility’s (joint venture) president Izumi Kawanishi, it is “technologically possible” for Sony to include the PlayStation 5 platform into the car it plans to build with Honda, reports The Verge.

The goal is to “develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer,” said Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman of Sony Honda Mobility.

“To enjoy the space in your car, you have to make it a space where you don’t need to drive,” said Kawanishi, and also mentioned it will take some time to make that happen.

The companies joined hands in June to establish the new company that would engage in the sale of high-value-added EVs and provide services for mobility.

In October this year, Sony Group and Honda Motor had announced plans to deliver the first EVs from their joint new company in the U.S. in 2026, and the pre-orders would begin in 2025.

The joint new company aims to bring together the expertise of Honda and Sony.

20221122-095204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt keeps small savings rate unchanged for 2nd successive quarter of...

    Ex-Turkish Airlines Chief declines Air India’s CMD position

    Supertech stares at insolvency amid heat of twin-tower demolition

    Reliance Brands to buy 40% in toymaker Plastic Legno SPA, signs...