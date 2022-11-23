SCI-TECHWORLD

Sony is reportedly planning to increase funds to incubate new games and developers, under its Chinese game incubation business ‘China Hero Project’.

Every game that the tech giant develops in China and incubates through its programme will receive an investment of 1 million yuan ($140,000), from the company, reports Gizmochina.

Previously, Sony provided financial and development support for games incubated as part of the ‘China Hero Project’, but the games weren’t released by the company.

But now, the tech giant aims to publish games, beginning with Lost Soul Aside, and wants to encourage Chinese games through PlayStation Studios.

The company has so far helped 17 small-scale games and made successful deals like Genshin Impact, the report said.

It intends to reach its objective of selling twice as many PS5 models in China than the PS4 models by heavily investing in the development of new games and developers.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had announced that it would launch the PlayStation VR2 on February 22 next year, at a price of $549.99, along with a Sense controller charging station.

