Sony introduces ‘Accessibility Tags’ for PS5 consoles

Tech giant Sony has introduced new “Accessibility Tags” for PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles.

“We’re excited to announce that Accessibility Tags are rolling out globally this week on PlayStation Store on the PS5 console,” the tech giant said in a PlayStation blogpost on Monday.

The new “Accessibility Tags” allow game developers to give detailed insight on accessibility features supported in their games.

As the users browse various game hubs on PlayStation Store on PS5, they will see a list of accessibility features by selecting the “Triangle” button if the game they select supports the new tags.

“These can range from visual and audio accessibility settings to DualSense controller options, difficulty settings, and online communication features like chat transcription,” it added.

The new tags will be available for PS5 and PlayStation 4 (PS4) games on PlayStation Store on PS5.

Moreover, if both PS5 and PS4 platform versions are available, then users will be able to compare the tags for each with a dropdown menu.

“Accessibility Tags on PlayStation Store for PS5 will gradually release for players this week,” the company said.

“We are just starting to roll out this feature and are collaborating with a wide range of developers to implement this feature in their game hubs on PS5 in the coming weeks and months,” it added.

Last month, it was reported that the Japanese company will launch its PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) gaming console late next year, which will be the upgraded version of the current PS5.

