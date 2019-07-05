Sony launches campaign for India’s West Indies tour, Ashes

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) on Friday announced the launch of the #MoreCricket campaign for the broadcast of India’s upcoming tour of West Indies and the The Ashes.

“Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) launches its campaign, #MoreCricket, for the upcoming high-octane cricket series, India tour of West Indies and The Ashes. With over 275 days of live cricket this financial year, the sports network will serve fans ‘more cricket’ on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels,” SPSN said in a press release.

India’s tour of West Indies will take place between August 3 to September 3, 2019, and will be held in the Carribean islands and the US. The tour starts with a three-match T20I series, off which the first two matches will be played in Florida, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The tour ends with two Tests.

The Ashes on the other hand will be played from August 1 to September 16 in England. Australia will be looking to defend their crown, although they have not won a series in England since 2001. It will also mark the return of former captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner respectively to Test cricket after their one-year ban from the sport in the wake of the 2018 Newlands ball tampering scandal.

