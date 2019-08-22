Sony launches new full-frame lens in India

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Sony on Friday launched the latest addition to its E-mount full-frame lens line-up with the introduction of a FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens model SEL35F18F.

It would be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India for Rs 56,990.

“A 35mm prime lens is a go-to lens for so many photographers as its versatility means that it is the right choice for so many kinds of shots,” said Hiroyuki Tokuno, Head of Digital Imaging Division, Sony India.

“Our new 35mm FE lens combines brilliant corner to corner clarity with a truly lightweight design and we are confident that it will appeal to a wide range of stills and movie shooters,” Hiroyuki added.

Weighing 280g, the lens is pretty compact and is convenient for shooting a wide range of subjects from everyday snapshots, food photography, landscapes, night scenes and more, the company said in a statement.

With an aperture of F1.8, it is accompanied by a silent autofocus and tracking shot feature. In addition, its large aperture and full-frame design allow the photographer to have a minimum focus distance of 0.22m and a maximum magnification of 0.24x for easy access to the world of close-up photography.

