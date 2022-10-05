SCI-TECHWORLD

Japanese tech giant Sony is likely working on a new smartphone as a report says that “out of nowhere, a mysterious Sony handset has been spotted on Geekbench”.

According to GizmoChina, the device’s RAM capacity, the chipset information and with the software is also included in the listing.

“An unknown Sony-branded smartphone with model number XQ-DS99 has made its appearance on Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC,” the report said.

The report mentioned that the device will include 12GB RAM and will run Android 12.

A recent report said that the tech giant is working on its first 100MP camera sensor.

The sensor will be aimed at premium mid-range smartphones. Notably, Sony also makes camera sensors for tech giants Apple and Google which are popular brands among smartphone photography enthusiasts.

