SCI-TECH

Sony, Manchester City building a metaverse

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Sony has shown a brief look of the metaverse experience it is building with the football club Manchester City at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

Sony and Manchester City are calling this experience a “proof of concept” (PoC), which will allow players to participate in activities at a virtual version of the team’s Etihad Stadium with their own custom avatars, reports The Verge.

In an official video posted by ‘Sony-Global’, virtual avatars are running around the stadium and field, dancing and celebrating together.

Avatars, 3D images and “other expressions unique to the metaverse” will allow players to communicate “in a new way,” Nami Iwamoto, a senior product planner at Sony, said during the tech giant’s CES 2023 keynote.

Another video demonstrated how Sony used “just seven sensors” to record footage and volumetric data of Manchester City players in order to digitally recreate them in this metaverse space.

According to a tech giant’s spokesperson Yo Kikuchi, the “app” will be released this year, but it is still unclear if the avatar creation, virtual stadium and highlights will all be included in that application.

The partnership was first announced in November 2021. At the time, both Sony and Manchester City used the term “metaverse” and described the effort as a PoC, the report said.

20230107-104605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA wants Musk’s SpaceX to boost Hubble telescope to stable orbit

    6 mn electric cars likely to be shipped in 2022: Gartner

    Facebook losing its grip as ‘Top 10’ app in US

    Samsung eyes 65% share in QLED TV segment in India with...