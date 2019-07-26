Sony Music, KWAN team up for new-age pop label

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Global music company Sony Music and Indias entertainment management company KWAN, will launch a new-age pop label, Big Bang Music. Rapper Naezy and singer Shalmali Kholgade have already been signed by the new label.

Big Bang Music, under the leadership of its co-founder/CEO – Gaurav Wadhwa, will develop a roster of stars to cater to the fast-growing pop culture market.

“We want to enable independent artistes to engage with fans through personal expression and future sounds that’ll impact popular culture in India beyond Bollywood and cricket,” said Wadhwa.

Adding on, Vijay Subramaniam CEO and co-founder KWAN said: “We aim to give non-film music and artistes a strong platform using the powerful infrastructure of Sony Music, KWAN’s integrated 360 degree agency network and Gaurav’s rich experience in the music content and marketing business. Big Bang will aim to shift the needle in the music business to create pop culture icons.”

Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, Sony Music, feels proud to embark on this journey with KWAN. “Together, we are going to accelerate artist development and pop music growth in the country”.

