Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game

Sony-owned Guerrilla Games has confirmed a new Horizon online multiplayer game in a tweet shared about jobs at the studio.

“Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon,” the company tweeted.

“A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon’s universe,” an image in the tweet reads.

“Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylised look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together,” it added.

Under the Horizon game series, it includes — Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Horizon Zero Dawn, according to the company’s website.

The company was founded as Lost Boys Games in January 2000 through the merger of three smaller development studios as a subsidiary of the multimedia conglomerate company “Lost Boys”.

In 2005, the company was purchased by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The company is also best known for its Killzone game series.

In October, Sony announced that it will launch its DualSense Edge wireless controller, the first-ever ultra-customisable controller developed by PlayStation, globally on January 26, 2023.

The DualSense Edge Controller will be available for a price of $199.99.

