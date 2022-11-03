SCI-TECHWORLD

Sony PlayStation VR2 arriving in Feb 2023 for $550

Sony announced that it will launch the PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023 at a price of $549.99, along with a Sense controller charging station.

Pre-orders of the new headset will begin on PlayStation Direct from November 15 in the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The key features of the PS VR2 Sense Technology includes eye tracking, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the headset’s Sense controllers which provides a unique gameplay experience.

Additionally, the new headset features 4000 x 2040Ahigh dynamic range (HDR) video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), which will provide next-generation gaming experience to the players.

“We’ve created the PS VR2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

“We’re expecting more than 20 titles at launch,” it added.

For a more customised feel, the VR2 also includes an integrated vent for extra air flow and a lens adjustment dial.

Earlier, Sony had also announced that it will launch the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the first-ever ultra-customisable controller developed by PlayStation, globally on January 26, 2023. It will be available for a price of $199.99

The controller would offer a host of hardware and software-based personalisation options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface, the company said.

