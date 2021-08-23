The PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order again in India on August 26. According to a listing spotted by IGN India readers, Sony’s own retail arm, ShopAtSC has listed a new PS5 restock date.

As per report, this restock will have limited quantity as Sony plans to push out a majority of its stock in time for Diwali and the holiday season.

The PlayStation 5 was sold out within minutes of pre-orders going available at the May 17 replenishment. The PS5 was released in the country for the first time since February 2021.

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990. The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version.

Unable to meet the surge in demand, Sony has still managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year.

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

Sony has registered $3.14 billion in operating profit for its 2020 financial year.

PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in the US history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market), according to market research firm NPD.

According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021 due to chip shortage.

Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.

–IANS

na/