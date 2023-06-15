SCI-TECHWORLD

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Sony has announced that it is testing cloud streaming for “supported” PlayStation 5 (PS5) games.

The company is planning to add this ability as an additional benefit to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

“We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games– this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own,” Nick Maguire, VP of global services, global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console.”

Maguire further mentioned that this feature is currently in the early stages.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had revealed the first look of a new handheld device for playing PS5 games via remote play overAWi-FiAwhich will hit the market soon.

PlayStation’s first-ever official wireless earbuds were also announced, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth.

20230615-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Citizen app reveals exact location of Billie Eilish’s family home to...

    PhonePe enables Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform for UPI

    Method found to transform phenol to key ingredient for multiple products

    Vax to curb Covid spread should now be top priority: UK...