With an aim to invest more into esports, tech giant Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is acquiring the tournament platform Repeat.gg.

According to The Verge, Repeat.gg has put on more than 1,00,000 tournaments with over 2.3 million participants, featuring popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

“Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we’re excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Steven Roberts was quoted by GamesIndustry.biz.

“This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future,” Roberts added.

Because of the acquisition, Repeat.gg will have access to “more resources, game titles and technology,” the team said. And the platform will continue to support PC, mobile, and other consoles “alongside PlayStation”.

The Repeat.gg acquisition follows Sony’s purchase of the prestigious esports tournament Evo in partnership with RTS last year.

The company also already hosts its own tournaments through the PlayStation Tournaments platform, and as Sony expands into live service games in a big way, it seems as if the company is looking to find more ways to bring players together for competitions.

